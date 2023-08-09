Supreme Court of Canada to rule on contested Amanda Todd pre-trial publication ban

The highest court in Canada is expected to provide its ruling Friday over publication bans media outlets and civil liberty advocates say stifle freedom of the press.

The matter could influence future cases over how courts implement section 648 (1) under Canada's Criminal Code and whether or not the criminal code's blanket publication ban for jury trials applies to pretrial matters before a jury is even selected.

Supreme Court of Canada justices said during proceedings in May that they must weigh public interest with protecting the accused's rights, considering most media stories live online forever and are easy to distribute widely.

The ruling involves two separate cases, with one the high-profile B.C. trial of the Dutch man ultimately sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in the death of Amanda Todd, a 15-year-old from Port Coquitlam, B.C.

In 2012 Todd died by suicide after she posted a YouTube video using flashcards describing how she sank into depression after she was exploited online.

Carol Todd, left, became an anti-bullying advocate after her daughter Amanda died by suicide in 2012. (TELUS Originals)

Lawyers for CBC News along with co-appellants Global News, Postmedia, CTV News, Glacier Media, CityNews, the Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star argued that being unable to report the details of pre-trial court proceedings, which took place over a 15-month period, limited the freedom of the press.

They wanted the courts to clarify the ban and only apply it after a jury was selected. That was dismissed.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association, an intervenor in the case at the Supreme Court of Canada, said in court in Ottawa in May that blanket publication bans resulting from section 648 (1) could harm trial fairness by not allowing public scrutiny of the criminal process.

Meanwhile lawyers representing Coban and the Crown said in May that section 648(1) is a "safeguard" against any potential miscarriage of justice and that any matters heard during pre-trial should be considered part of the trial.

The criminal code's section 648 (1) says that "no information regarding any portion of the trial at which the jury is not present shall be published in any document or broadcast or transmitted in any way before the jury retires to consider its verdict."

The section was enacted in 1972.

In recent years 648 (1) has been questioned in several cases, including another high-profile B.C. case involving an RCMP officer who had an affair with a key witness in the deadliest gang-related shooting in B.C.'s history, for being too narrowly interpreted.

The other case which will form the substance of Friday's ruling involves a pre-trial publication ban in Quebec involving Frédérick Silva. The former mafia hitman was charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder between 2017 and 2018 and was convicted on four counts in 2022.