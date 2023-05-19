The Supreme Court of Canada has sided with a lower B.C. court in dismissing a defamation suit brought in 2018 by a then Chilliwack school board trustee against a former teachers' union leader, who described comments made by the trustee as bigoted, transphobic and hateful.

The ruling ends legal recourse for Barry Neufeld, who had long attracted controversy over his views of how sexual orientation and gender identity is taught in schools during his time as a trustee for School District 33.

Glen Hansman, a teacher and former president of the British Columbia Teachers' Federation, publicly denounced Neufeld's views and accused him of undermining safety and inclusivity for transgender and other LGBTQ students in schools.

Neufeld then sued Hansman for defamation. Hansman asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit under B.C.'s Protection of Public Participation Act, arguing Neufeld was using the suit to suppress public debate.

A lower court judge agreed and ruled that the lawsuit had the effect of suppressing debate on matters of public interest. He also determined the value in protecting Hansman's expression outweighed the harm Neufeld likely suffered.

The Court of Appeal disagreed and allowed the defamation suit to continue. Hansman then appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada, which heard the case in October, at the same time as Neufeld was seeking another term on the Chilliwack school board.

On Friday, the six of seven Supreme Court justices agreed the public interest in protecting Hansman's speech outweighed the public interest in remedying any harm to Neufeld's reputation.

In writing for the court, Justice Andromache Karakatsanis said Neufeld has suffered limited harm, was able to continue expressing his views and even won re-election over the course of the dispute, before he failed to be re-elected in 2022.

"The closer the expression lies to the core values of [freedom of speech], including truth‑seeking, participation in political decision-making and diversity in the forms of self‑fulfilment and human flourishing, the greater the public interest in protecting it," Karakatsanis wrote.