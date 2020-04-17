Police arrest man after supply van stolen from St. Paul's Hospital

A 26-year-old Burnaby man has been arrested after a hospital supply van was reported stolen from St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver Friday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., the Vancouver police were called to investigate the theft of a 2008 Pontiac Montana van stolen from the hospital's underground parking lot.

The keys had been left inside the vehicle, but it wasn't long before officers were able to track the van down and arrest the suspect, according to a police statement.

"With the help of a tracking device on the van, police were able to track the vehicle to the area of Powell Street and Commercial Drive," said Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin.

The suspect is now facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and theft of an automobile.