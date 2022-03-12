Police identifies victim in North Vancouver parking lot shooting

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a Friday shooting, outside the Real Canadian Superstore in North Vancouver, as 34-year-old Milad Rahimi.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Rahimi's killing was targeted in nature, and that he had a history of gang affiliation and was known to police.

However, police said in a news conference that they were still in the early stage of investigations, and it was too early to determine if the killing was part of the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

According to police, they are looking for a vehicle that fled the Superstore parking lot after the shooting around 2:45 p.m. PT on Friday.

Police are looking for the pictured vehicle, a newer-model Mazda 3 hatchback, that fled the scene of the fatal shooting. (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team)

The vehicle is described as a newer-model dark blue Mazda 3 hatchback. It fled north on Seymour Boulevard and then turned westbound onto Mount Seymour Parkway, according to police.

They are asking for public assistance as they investigate Rahimi's activities prior to his murder.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. PT Friday is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.