Super yacht with North Vancouver ties involved in fatal collision off California

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a fatal accident involving a luxury yacht well known in North Vancouver.

The Attessa IV, a 332-foot "super yacht" owned by Dennis Washington of the Washington Marine Group and SeaSpan shipyards, collided with the 65-foot fishing charter, Prowler, off San Diego in the evening of Oct. 26.

Emergency personnel assist a man who was injured in the boat crash. (Fireman Taylor Bacon/U.S. Coast Guard)

Prowler passenger Richard Neff, 66, died from head injuries after being medevaced to hospital in critical condition.

Two others were injured. In total, 18 people were rescued from the charter, according to the Coast Guard.

"Prowler sustained significant damage to its rear starboard quarter," said San Diego Coast Guard spokesman Joel Guzman. "As far as how they collided, I don't really have any information on that and likely won't until the investigation is complete."

The Attessa IV was rebuilt in North Vancouver several years ago and is one of the largest privately owned yachts in the world.

Washington was unavailable for comment.

With files from Yvette Brend