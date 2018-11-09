Skip to Main Content
Super yacht with North Vancouver ties involved in fatal collision off California

Super yacht with North Vancouver ties involved in fatal collision off California

The Attessa IV is owned by Dennis Washington of SeaSpan and Washington Marine Group.

The Attessa IV is owned by Dennis Washington of SeaSpan and Washington Marine Group.

Coast Guard and emergency personnel assist a person who was injured in a vessel collision and medevaced to San Diego Oct. 26, 2018. In all, 18 people were rescued by the Coast Guard from the motor vessel, Prowler. (Fireman Taylor Bacon/U.S. Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a fatal accident involving a luxury yacht well known in North Vancouver.

The Attessa IV, a 332-foot "super yacht" owned by Dennis Washington of the Washington Marine Group and SeaSpan shipyards, collided with the 65-foot fishing charter, Prowler, off San Diego in the evening of Oct. 26.

Emergency personnel assist a man who was injured in the boat crash. (Fireman Taylor Bacon/U.S. Coast Guard)

Prowler passenger Richard Neff, 66, died from head injuries after being medevaced to hospital in critical condition.

Two others were injured. In total, 18 people were rescued from the charter, according to the Coast Guard.

"Prowler sustained significant damage to its rear starboard quarter," said San Diego Coast Guard spokesman Joel Guzman. "As far as how they collided, I don't really have any information on that and likely won't until the investigation is complete." 

The Attessa IV was rebuilt in North Vancouver several years ago and is one of the largest privately owned yachts in the world.

Washington was unavailable for comment.

With files from Yvette Brend

