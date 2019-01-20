Unique lunar eclipse will turn moon red starting tonight around 7:30

A type of lunar eclipse only seen three times in the past two centuries will be easy to spot from Vancouver starting Sunday night about 7:30 p.m. PT., according to a local astronomer.

The event has been called a "super blood wolf moon" and astronomers like Kat Kelly, who works at Vancouver's HR MacMillan Space Centre, are excited.

"This one is quite special," Kelly said.

Moon close to earth

The name "super blood wolf moon" refers to three factors that will occur all at once, making this eclipse special.

The "super" part of the eclipse is named this because the moon is closest to earth in its orbit. The "blood" reference is because, as the sun, earth and moon line up, only the red light from the sun's white light, which has every colour of the rainbow, is able to get through the earth's atmosphere to the moon.

The "wolf" part of the phrase comes from historical and cultural references to hearing wolves howling from hunger in January, according to Kelly.

"So to have a super moon that is an eclipse in January makes it a super, wolf, blood moon and so to have all three of those together is actually quite rare," she said.

The space centre is hosting a viewing party and tickets are still available. Simon Fraser University's Trottier Observatory is also having an event to see it.

Still, Kelly says the celestial event should be easy to spot from just about anywhere as the forecast is calling for clear skies during the event.

'Stop and look up'

The moon should appear at its reddest at about 9:12 p.m., with the event lasting until about 10:40 p.m.

Kelly encourages people to take a look.

"You know, stop and look up and really think about [how] we are on this huge planet, moving around in space and there's very few times that we can actually be reminded of that and feel the effects of that," she said.