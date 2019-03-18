Metro Vancouver says hello to a bright, sunshiny week

Metro Vancouver is in for an extended spell of sunshine as spring inches closer to blossoming.

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says a high-pressure system will maintain clear skies, sunshine and afternoon temperatures between 14 C and 22 C until Friday.

Vancouverites step out to enjoy the warm weather over the weekend. (Nic Amaya/CBC)

Some daily temperature records could be broken in the Lower Mainland this week, after records were shattered in Squamish, Sechelt, Victoria Harbour, and Port Hardy over the weekend.

Squamish had a high of 21.3 C, breaking the old record of 18 C set in 1983.

Showers are forecast for the end of the week, but they won't come with an accompanying drop in temperature.