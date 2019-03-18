New
Metro Vancouver says hello to a bright, sunshiny week
The warm weather is expected to last until Friday.
Rain is expected at the end of the week
Metro Vancouver is in for an extended spell of sunshine as spring inches closer to blossoming.
CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says a high-pressure system will maintain clear skies, sunshine and afternoon temperatures between 14 C and 22 C until Friday.
Some daily temperature records could be broken in the Lower Mainland this week, after records were shattered in Squamish, Sechelt, Victoria Harbour, and Port Hardy over the weekend.
Squamish had a high of 21.3 C, breaking the old record of 18 C set in 1983.
Showers are forecast for the end of the week, but they won't come with an accompanying drop in temperature.
