Sunshine Coast school board sues after 7 school fields found riddled with trash
School district claims top soil contained shards of plastic, broken glass, bits of ceramic and splintered wood
The school board on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast is suing the company it hired to refresh topsoil on several of its fields, claiming the contractor supplied truckloads of garbage-laden turf instead of clean sod.
In a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, the board alleged Top Quality Top Soil told district staff seven of its freshly-sodded playing fields were safe for students when the grass was later found to be ridden with shards of plastic, broken glass, bits of ceramic and splintered wood.
"Top Quality expressly warranted that it carried the "highest quality soil on the coast," the lawsuit said.
"[The company] represented to the school board that the soil was suitable for use," the claim read. "Such representations were recklessly or negligently made by Top Soil, since the soil was unsuitable."
None of the board's claims has been tested in court. The company has not filed a response.
The fields in Sechelt, Gibsons, Roberts Creek, Halfmoon Bay and Madeira Park were closed for 35 school days last fall after parents found garbage embedded in the turf just before the first day of classes. At the time, a district spokesperson said the sod had been redone as part of annual upkeep.
The lawsuit this week said the board hired Top Soil for the job in June 2018. The filing said the company agreed to deliver "compost material mixed with river sand" for the fields.
A school parent discovered the garbage on Sept. 1. The fields were closed three days later.
Maintenance workers spent more than 1,500 hours, or about 60 days, picking the trash out of the grass by hand. The fields only reopened after the board hired an environmental firm out of pocket to inspect the grass, according to the claim.
The board said it asked Top Soil for $148,351 in January to cover the cost of the cleanup and environmental assessment, as well as compensation for the loss of the fields. The claim said the company has refused to pay.
CBC News has reached out to the school district and business for comment.
A Top Soil employee who answered a phone call Thursday said he would consult with a lawyer before commenting, but did say the company planned to file a defence.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.