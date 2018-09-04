7 school fields closed after topsoil found to be riddled with broken glass, plastic

At least seven school fields have been closed across the Sunshine Coast after topsoil contaminated with shredded plastic, broken glass and shards of wood was applied over the summer.

The school district issued a notice on Tuesday — the first day of school — advising parents that fields at Madeira Park, Halfmoon Bay, West Sechelt, Davis Bay and Roberts Creek elementary schools, as well as Elphinstone Secondary School in Gibsons and the Sechelt Learning Centre, would be cordoned off.

A post from the district said a contractor was hired to apply the "topdressing" to the fields as part of annual summer maintenance.

"It appears, however, that the soil applied was contaminated," the post read.

The garbage included chunks of plastic, broken glass and ceramics, wood pellets and plastic bags. (Jason Haines)

Jason Haines is a professional greenskeeper at the Pender Harbour Golf Club.

He says he went to look at the damage himself after a fellow parent called him about the contaminated topsoil on Saturday.

"I didn't believe it would be that bad," he said.

Haines said he arrived to find chunks of hard plastic, shards of glass, pieces of ceramic, remnants of wooden pallets and shreds of plastic grocery bags embedded across the field.

Haines said he pulled plastic bags, wood pellets and other chunks of debris from a three-foot section of the field. (Jason Haines)

"It was horrifying ... Somebody is chipping garbage into material that's being spread on the school field," he said.

"It's overwhelming to me as somebody who grows sports fields or sports turf to think about."

Haines, who's worked in his industry for more than a decade, said all of the fields will likely need to be redone from scratch — a process that would take months, if not a year.

"It's a real shame," he said. "This is a kids school field and they're not going to have that."

Locals have been advised to stay off the fields completely, and to keep pets away from the damaged turf.

