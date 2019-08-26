Sunshine Coast RCMP find body believed to be that of missing kayaker

RCMP on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast have recovered a body they believe is that of a missing kayaker.

Jesse Farrand, 48, was last seen between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, taking his kayak into the water at the bottom of Roberts Creek Road, about 10 kilometres east of Sechelt.

Guests staying at an Airbnb near Powell River noticed the kayak on the beach on Thursday.

RCMP say these two kayaks, one which turned up on a beach near Powell River belonged to Jesse Farrand. (Sunshine Coast RCMP)

Search and rescue organizations and a police helicopter looked for Farrand, police said.

The body was found Sunday off of Powell River.

Last week RCMP said Farrand had parked his older model blue Dodge 3500 truck at the Roberts Creek beach parking lot with two kayaks attached to it.

Police say Farrand took one of the kayaks but never returned to the vehicle.