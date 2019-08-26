RCMP on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast say they have found the blue kayak belonging to a missing man who was last seen nearly a week ago in the Roberts Creek area.

Jesse Farrand, 48, was last seen between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, taking his kayak into the water at the bottom of Roberts Creek Road, about 10 kilometres east of Sechelt.

Guests staying at an Airbnb near Powell River noticed the kayak on the beach on Thursday, but thought it had maybe fallen off a boat, RCMP said.

After they saw news coverage about the missing kayaker, they contacted RCMP, police said.

RCMP said they are "fairly confident" the kayak, which was found without a paddle, belonged to Farrand, who is still missing.

RCMP say they are 'fairly confident' the kayak that turned up on a beach near Powell River is Farrand's. (Sunshine Coast RCMP)

Search and rescue organizations and a police helicopter are currently looking for Farrand, police said. RCMP are asking anyone with information or who may have seen the blue kayak or Farrand to contact them.

Last week RCMP said Farrand had parked his older model blue Dodge 3500 truck at the Roberts Creek beach parking lot.

There were two kayaks attached. Farrand took one and has not been seen since, but his truck remains.