Sunshine Coast RCMP ask public for help to find missing kayaker

RCMP on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast are asking the public to help them find a lone kayaker who went missing in the Roberts Creek area Monday.

In a written statement Thursday, RCMP said Jesse Farrand, 48, was last seen between 5 and 6 p.m., Aug. 19, taking his kayak into the water at the bottom of Roberts Creek Road, about 10 kilometres east of Sechelt. B.C.

Farrand had parked his older model blue Dodge 3500 truck at the Roberts Creek beach parking lot. There were two kayaks attached. Farrand took one and has not been seen since, but his truck remains.

Const. Karen Whitby said Farrand's sister reported him missing Wednesday after he failed to show up to work.

"We have some last sightings of him taking his truck down to the bottom of Roberts Creek Road and [he] went out kayaking and that's the last we've seen of him. His truck was still there yesterday."

RCMP are asking anyone who might have seen Jesse Farrand or his blue Breeze model Current Designs kayak to call the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266. (Sunshine Coast RCMP)

Farrand's kayak is a blue Breeze model made by Current Designs.

RCMP are asking anyone living along the beach between Gibsons and Sechelt to check the shoreline for Farrand's kayak and to call Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266 if they find it.