Ammonia system malfunction shuts down Vancouver's Sunset Rink

A Vancouver ice rink will be shut down for at least two weeks after staff detected a problem in the ammonia refrigeration system while doing a routine inspection Wednesday morning.

"They heard a noise and realized something wasn't functioning properly," said Donnie Rosa, director of recreation for Vancouver. "They had their masks and protection on, which is fantastic, and a sensor went off... so they they shut it down."

Rosa said a small ammonia leak was detected, possibly from a malfunctioning heat exchanger under the arena floor.

"We'll have to dig it up and do a forensic to figure out what needs to be fixed," she said. "We're going to look at the whole thing."

Signs like this one at the Denman Arena in Vancouver are a required safety measure at rinks that use ammonia. (David Horemans/CBC)

According to Rosa, the Sunset refrigeration system is 23 years old and slated for replacement in spring of 2019.

Lessons from Fernie

Last year, three arena workers died from ammonia exposure while trying to fix the ice maker at the Fernie Memorial arena.

One of the key recommendations made in the aftermath of the deaths is that refrigeration systems not be pushed past their 20 to 25 year life expectancy. Another report found the workers weren't wearing proper safety equipment.

Three workers were killed by ammonia exposure while trying to fix the Fernie Memorial Arena refrigeration system in 2017. (Lauren Krugel/The Canadian Press)

The system in Fernie was 30 years old and plans to replace it had been postponed and then dropped by city council.

Rosa said she was satisfied safety protocols at Sunset Arena worked the way they were intended.

"You feel good when your recognize your practices are very strong," she said. "I meet with [recreation] directors from across the Lower Mainland and we all have that same heightened awareness since Fernie."

'Ice is precious'

Grant Matsuda, Vancouver's recreation services co-ordinator, said officials were working to free up ice time at other rinks and private facilities to help out the user groups affected by the Sunset closure.

"We recognize this is very disruptive to our patrons," Matsuda said in an email.

"Ice is a precious resource," said James Nedila, president of the Vancouver Angels girls hockey association which uses Sunset. "When one rink goes down it affects all of the others as well."

Matsuda said the board hopes to have a plan in place by Oct. 8.

Sunset Arena is located on East 51 Avenue between Main and Fraser streets. It hosts hockey, a figure skating club and runs year-round skating programs.

