Vancouver's Sunset Beach closed to swimming due to E. coli

Sunset Beach in downtown Vancouver has been closed for swimming because of high E. coli levels.

Swimming beaches in Metro Vancouver may be required to close when E. coli levels exceed 400/100 ml. According to Vancouver Coastal Health, by 3 p.m. on Friday E. coli clocked in at 1375/100 ml.

By comparison, the water at Kitsilano Point tested at 63/100 ml around the same time that day.

Snug Cove Beach on Bowen Island has been closed since the beginning of June.

The health authority says high counts of E. coli can increase the chances of gastrointestinal illnesses and skin or eye infections. Seniors, children and people with compromised immune systems are most susceptible.

Metro Vancouver's beaches are frequently closed due to E. coli in the summer. Vancouver Coastal Health says leaking septic tanks and discharge from boats and storm water runoff after heavy rains are the lead contributors.

Most beaches are tested each week.