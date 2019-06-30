Sunset Beach closed to swimming due to high E. coli levels

Vancouver's Sunset Beach is closed to swimming due to high E. coli levels, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

The popular West End beach had an elevated count of E. coli bacteria during the weekly water monitoring done by staff during the swimming season.

Advisories are issued if the levels of E. coli bacteria exceed 200 per 100 millilitres of water.

Sunset Beach has been closed to swimming due to high E.coli levels. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VancouverCoastalHealth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VancouverCoastalHealth</a> provides water quality reports and has advised of the latest sample counts. Visit <a href="https://t.co/bJgSEp0CtS">https://t.co/bJgSEp0CtS</a> for details and respect signage placed at the beach. —@ParkBoard

E. coli or Escherichia coli bacteria normally live in the intestines of healthy people and animals, but certain strains can cause illness in people.

Its presence in water is often associated with fecal contamination, which could come from humans, animals, boats, and leaks in the sewage system.