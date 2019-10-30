SunRype Products, one of the biggest employers in B.C.'s Okanagan, is being sold to a Quebec company for about $100 million.

The Jim Pattison Group is selling the Kelowna-based company — along with two U.S. affiliates located in Washington state — to Lassonde Industries for about $80 million.

Lassonde announced the deal on Tuesday.

SunRype, which has been in business since 1946, is known for its juice and fruit snacks. It employs about 400 people and processes a large amount of Okanagan fruit at its production facility in Kelowna's industrial north end.

Lassonde, which makes fruit and vegetable drinks marketed under several different brands, has about 2,200 people working in 15 plants in Canada and the U.S.

In a statement, Lassonde Industries said it believes the SunRype purchase will improve the food and beverage company's manufacturing footprint in Western Canada.