Sunny summer weather welcomes 1st weekend of loosened COVID restrictions in B.C.

Warm and sunny weather is in the forecast for much of B.C. as the province heads into its first weekend with eased COVID-19 restrictions.

The dry summer weather is expected to continue throughout the week, according to the latest forecasts from Environment Canada.

In Vancouver, highs of 26 C are expected by Sunday, while hot spots throughout the southern Interior will see temperatures in the 30s by mid-week.

Even places as far north as Fort Nelson and Smithers can expect temperatures in the mid to high 20s this week, according to forecasters.

A group of friends eat ice cream on Granville Island on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The warm weather comes shortly after the B.C. government loosened some restrictions on socializing and travelling as COVID-19 transmission rates continue to fall.

As of Tuesday, the rules allow outdoor gatherings with as many as 50 people, recreational travel throughout the province and liquor service until midnight.

People are pictured enjoying the sun near Davie Street in Vancouver on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)