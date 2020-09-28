Sunny blue skies and warm weather in the forecast all week for southern B.C.

Beach season's not over yet.

After a week of heavy rain, summer weather is back in southern B.C. with unseasonably warm temperatures and blue skies forecast for the whole week.

"Get ready for a hot and sunny week ahead," CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said.

The heat is expected to push records for this time of year, with temperatures across B.C. 5-15 C above seasonal this week, she said.

Afternoon highs for Metro Vancouver are expected to reach 18 C on Monday, climbing up to the high 20s on Tuesday and settling into the mid-20s for the remainder of the week.

The seasonal temperature for Metro Vancouver this time of year is around a high of 16 C.

Temperatures are expected to be even higher in B.C.'s Interior, Wagstaffe said.

There's a good chance mornings will be foggy this week, but it should burn off for a clear afternoon, she said.

However, with wildfires still burning along the U.S. West Coast, there is potential for smoke to drift into the Lower Mainland once again on Wednesday, Wagstaffe added.