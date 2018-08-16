Sunken Fraser River tugboat finally raised

Two and a half days after it capsized in the Fraser River, the George H. Ledcor tugboat has been raised to the surface using slings and a large crane.

The vessel was lifted at 10:30 Thursday morning and plans are underway to tow it to Mitchell Island, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

In a tweet, tug owner Ledcor Group said the boat would be drained or "dewatered" into a special foul water containment tank.

It appears from reports that once the tug is dewatered it will be towed to Arrow's facility on nearby Mitchell Island where a large travelift with 330 ton capacity can lift it out of the water.

Although the tugboat has the capacity for 22,000 litres of diesel fuel, officials haven't said how much diesel or lubricants were aboard the tug or how much has spilled.

"The current plan is to pump the water from the void spaces of the tug onto barges before towing the tug upstream where it can be lifted from the water. When it is lifted out of the water, fuel offloading and vessel repairs will take place," said a statement from B.C. Spill Response.

The 20-metre-long tugboat capsized late at night on Aug. 13 while towing a gravel barge near Deering Island in South Vancouver.

Situation Map of WCMRC and Canadian Coast Guard response assets on scene.

Four crew members had to be rescued from the river but were reported safe.

A large crane and barge was brought into assist in the salvage which took place alongside Sea Island in Richmond.

Divers were deployed to plug vents to stem the escape of diesel fuel. They also manoeuvred the slings into place.

Officials said the recovery mission was complicated by strong river currents and tides in the area. As well, the muddy waters of the Fraser River made visibility underwater a challenge.