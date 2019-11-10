Sunday morning shooting in Surrey puts man in hospital

A shooting in Surrey has left one man injured in what police believe was a targeted attack in the 13200 block of 104 Avenue this Sunday morning.

RCMP say they received reports of shots being fired at 11:49 a.m. PT. Officers on scene located a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to hospital for his injuries.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of Kwantlen Park Secondary School.

The area has been taped off while investigators canvass the scene and look for witnesses and suspects.