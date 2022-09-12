Arrest made after life-threatening stabbing attack on meal delivery worker in Chinatown: police

Vancouver police say they have made an arrest following an attack on a meal delivery worker in the Chinatown neighbourhood on Sunday that left the 22-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, a newcomer to Canada, was locking his bike to a street pole around 6 p.m. PT near Gore Avenue and East Pender Street when he was approached from behind and stabbed, Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Steve Addison said in a written statement.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries to his neck and chest, Addison said, adding that the victim did not know his attacker.

"Despite grave injuries, he was able to call 911 for help, and several witnesses provided first aid until police arrived. His injuries were life threatening, but we now expect him to pull through," read the statement in part.

Police said a number of bystanders helped the victim and provided officers with information that led to the suspect's arrest in Crab Park a short while later.

Police have asked the courts to remand the 43-year-old suspect because of the violent nature of the attack.