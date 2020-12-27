4 workers at hotel in Sun Peaks ski resort test positive for COVID-19

Four workers at a hotel in the ski resort of Sun Peaks, B.C., have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases at the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel are linked to social interactions outside the workplace and no guests have been impacted, the hotel said Sunday in a statement on its website.

The luxury hotel is located in the heart of the resort village, about 50 kilometres northeast of Kamloops.

The hotel said it learned about the cases in the past two days and is in talks with health authorities.

The workers, along with their close contacts, are currently in self-isolation.

"We have diligently prepared for this type of scenario over the past nine months and have robust policies and procedures in place to effectively manage the situation," the hotel said.

The hotel says outdoor recreation is considered safe by using COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing, wearing a face covering and staying home when unwell.

At least 96 cases have been linked to the Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna in B.C.'s Okanagan region.

Health officials say the transmission there is the result of group housing, parties and other social gatherings among employees.

An advisory against all non-essential travel is in place in B.C. until at least Jan. 8. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says skiers should stick to local hills.