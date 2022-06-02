'Particularly stunning' sun halo spotted in Fraser Valley

Kevin Estrada was hiking with a friend in the mountains around Chilliwack on Wednesday, when the two noticed a large rainbow encircling the sun — a sun halo.

"It was pretty wild," said Estrada, an outdoor enthusiast. "It's just another interesting sight you get to see when you live outdoors."

He posted some images and videos to social media — in one, he spoofs the famous "double rainbow" video, where the person recording a double rainbow becomes emotional at the sight.

While Estrada and his friend were taking in the sight, a butterfly landed on his finger, prompting a pose and positive message.

"With this butterfly on my finger, I now grant everyone on planet earth positive mental health," he posted on Twitter.

According to Johanna Wagstaffe, CBC meteorologist and science reporter, sun halos are a rainbow-like optical phenomenon that form around the sun or moon when high-altitude ice crystals reflect and refract sunlight.

"Depending on the different shape of the ice crystal, you can get different kinds of halos including light pillars and sun dogs," said Wagstaffe. "This one was particularly stunning!"

Wagstaffe said the one seen around the South Coast this week is called a 22 degree halo, because they always form the circle — with a radius of about 22 degrees around the sun or moon.

"The sun halo is quite common on the West Coast because we often get systems that bring cold air high up in the atmosphere, at the same time that the sun is shining and it's a warm day down below," she said.

Nevertheless, for Estrada and those who spotted it on Wednesday, it seemed anything but common.

"I've never seen anything like that before, so I got a few photos," he said. "It was pretty interesting."