'Deeply upsetting': Long time Summerland, B.C., lifeguard accused of indecent acts involving children

A long time lifeguard and aquatic centre supervisor in Summerland, B.C., has been charged with 10 criminal counts for alleged sex crimes against children between 2008 and 2014, according to the RCMP.

Edward Casavant, 54, of Penticton was arrested on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant in relation to a child sexual assault and pornography investigation that began last November when someone contacted investigators at the Penticton RCMP detachment, according to police.

"Mr. Casavant was also known as 'Eddie Spaghetti' and was employed as a lifeguard for over 30 years beginning in the late 1980s," said RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau.

"We believe that Mr. Casavant used his position to gain access to school-aged children and in addition he volunteered as a lifeguard at various local summer camps."

Cpl. Manseua said Casavant is facing the following criminal charges:

2 counts of making or publishing child pornography.

1 count of importing or distributing child pornography.

1 count of possession of child pornography.

1 count of accessing child pornography.

1 count of secretly observe/record nudity in private place.

1 count of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

1 count of sexual assault.

1 count of sexual interference of person under 16.

1 count of Invitation to sexual touching under 16.

Edward Casavant worked as a lifeguard and aquatic centre supervisor with the District of Summerland for the past 30 years, retiring in late 2018. (District of Summerland)

Cpl. Manseau said investigators have identified at least two victims but believe there are others who have not spoken to police or who may not be aware they are a victim.

'Deeply upsetting'

Casavant worked as a lifeguard and aquatic centre supervisor for the District of Summerland for 30 years until his retirement in late 2018, according the district.

In a written statement, Summerland Mayor Toni Boot described the allegations as '"deeply upsetting" and stated "our focus is on ensuring those impacted by these alleged incidents get the help they need, and ensure this sort of thing can't happen again."

Boot wrote that she understands the situation is upsetting to the community but because the case is before the courts the district is unable to answer questions about the matter.

"We know people will have questions and we will do our best to answer them when it is appropriate and when we have the authorities' permission to do so."

Boot stated the district and its staff will strive to 'provide municipal facilities where people can feel comfortable, safe and free from harm or discrimination.'

Cpl. Manseau said investigators have released a photo of Casavant in hopes that additional victims may recognize him and contact police.

He asked anyone with information about the case to contact the Penticton RCMP tip line at 250-276-2177.