2 bodies found in burning car near Summerland; B.C. major crimes unit investigating

The RCMP's major crimes unit in southeastern B.C. is investigating after two bodies were discovered in a burning car in the Okanagan region this weekend.

Firefighters discovered the bodies after putting out the fire in a vehicle parked on Garnet Valley Road outside of Summerland on Saturday morning, according to a police news release.

Mounties were called in to investigate, and major crimes officers are now working on the case with Mounties from Summerland and Penticton, as well as the B.C. Coroners Office.

Police said this weekend that they couldn't provide any further details about the investigation.

However, investigators are asking to speak with anyone who noticed anything suspicious or who has dashcam video footage from the Garnet Valley Road area from early Saturday morning.

Potential witnesses are asked to call investigators at 1-877-987-8477.