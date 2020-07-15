Summerland, B.C., family shocked and scared after swastika painted on their house

Ramesh Lekhi was doing paperwork in the living room of his Summerland, B.C., home when the sound of glass smashing brought him out of his chair.

At first he thought it might be a picture frame falling off a wall. However Ramesh soon discovered someone had smashed two windows in the home he and his wife Kiran have lived in since the Indo-Canadian couple built it in 1990 on a quiet street in front of their Okanagan cherry orchard.

Ramesh called the RCMP and when officers arrived he learned the vandalism was more than just smashed windows — someone had drawn a swastika along with obscene and vulgar graffiti in red spray paint on the outside of this home.

"When the RCMP came they showed us all these [graffiti] signs and they said, 'Look what they did to [your house].' And that was really shocking," he said.

The RCMP's Hate Crime Team is investigating the graffiti on the Lekhi home along with similar graffiti painted on a band stand in Summerland's Memorial Park. (Brady Strachan / CBC)

The RCMP Hate Crime Team is investigating the incident along with more swastikas that were painted overnight on a band stand in the town's Memorial Park.

The vandalism and hateful graffiti have shaken the Lekhis and left them wondering who, in the community they have lived in for more than three decades, would wish to terrorize them late at night.

"It is really shocking. It's never happened before," Ramesh said. "I've lived in Canada for 42 years and it's never happened — any racism or anything like that. I've never had to deal with anything like that."

The Lekhis' three adult children, who are all living in Vancouver, woke up at 4:30 Monday morning and drove to the Okanagan to be with their parents.

Son Abhishek and his sister Shivali saw the dark red graffiti covering the side of the home they grew up in as they pulled into the driveway.

Seeing the hateful graffiti on the home he grew up in has Abhishek Lehki questioning if he and his family were ever welcome in Summerland. (Brady Strachan / CBC)

"My sister pretty much burst into tears and I had to take her from the car and bring her up to the house and tell her, 'It's OK. At least our parents are safe,' " Abhishek said.

Seeing his home targeted with the hateful symbol and vulgarity has him wondering if he and his family were ever welcome in the Okanagan community he grew up in.

"It slaps you in the face and tells you that your skin is different and that you may not belong," he said.

Ramesh said he hasn't made any enemies in Summerland and can't think of anyone who would wish his family harm.

District of Summerland Mayor Toni Boot and some councillors came to visit the Lehki family on Tuesday morning to offer their support.

Boot, the town's first Black mayor, said she has experienced racism in the predominately white agricultural community as early as when she was in preschool and still now that she is in public life.

Last month someone sent an 'anti-Black' video to her district email account just days ahead of a Black Lives Matter rally in the region, she said.

Boot said although it was not shocking to learn an Indo-Canadian family would be targeted with hateful graffiti, she is angered and disappointed by it.

"We have such beautiful, little town. At the same time though, there is ugliness underlying in our town," Boot said.

"To see this happening to a family that has been here over 30 years and has contributed so much to our community, it's really disappointing."

RCMP investigators believe the swastika and vulgar graffiti on the Lekhis' home and the similar graffiti painted overnight in Memorial Park are connected, according to a spokesperson.

"This kind of hate motivated vandalism is not often seen in the close knit community of Summerland," said Sgt. David Preston in a written statement.

"We understand this kind of vandalism can be disturbing to many and the Summerland RCMP is taking this very seriously."