A Kelowna, B.C., man accused of installing a hidden camera inside a staff washroom at a winery has been charged with almost 20 criminal offences.

RCMP launched a months-long investigation after a witness discovered the small camera inside the bathroom at Summerhill Pyramid Winery in Kelowna on Aug. 23, 2018.

Police said investigators arrested a suspect two days after the camera was found. The winery said an employee was fired over the incident.

Winery CEO Ezra Cipes said the company swept the property at the time and did not find any other cameras.

On Thursday, Mounties announced the following charges against Ian Michael Leighton:

13 counts of voyeurism

Three charges of making child pornography

One charge of possessing child pornography

One charge of obstructing justice

A statement from RCMP said investigators are supporting a number of victims involved.

Leighton, 43, is set to make his first appearance in court on Dec. 9.