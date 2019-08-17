Watch as a 3-year-old Indigenous wrestling fan wins over WWE star Charlotte Flair

Three-year-old Meadow Joseph's mother and father are both longtime wrestling fans. They are also members of the Nisga'a and Wet'su'wet'en Nations on B.C.'s North Coast.

Both those family legacies helped Joseph win over WWE wrestling star Charlotte Flair at the 2019 SummerSlam event in Toronto earlier this month.

Joseph was there with her father Glenn, who is Wet'su'wet'en and her mother Marlena, who is Nisga'a, dressed in bright blue robes custom-made for the event.

See Charlotte Flair kibitz with little Meadow Joseph in her "eagle" costume

A Prince Rupert wrestling fan got a big thrill when she visited the WWE SummerSlam in Toronto on Aug. 11. Three-year-old Meadow Joseph, whose father is Wet'suwet'en and mother is Nisga'a, earned praise from Charlotte Flair for her outfit which was based on Flair's costume and incorporated North Coast Indigenous art 0:38

Glenn said the design was based on the costumes of Ric Flair, a now-retired wrestler who was known for his flamboyant outfits. Marlena and her mother sewed the outfit, incorporating aspects of North Coast Indigenous art.

"When she opens up her arms... she looks like she's an eagle flying," Glenn told CBC Daybreak North guest host Wil Fundal.

"It was just awesome."

Meadow Joseph's mother and grandmother made a costume for her based on those worn by wrestling stars Ric Flair and his daughter, Charlotte. (Glenn Joseph)

Ric's daughter, Charlotte Flair, agreed. She was competing in SummerSlam, and Meadow's costume caught her eye when she was meeting fans after the event.

"As soon as Charlotte Flair saw [Meadow], she just wanted to meet her," Glenn said.

In a video captured by Glenn, Charlotte Flair gives Meadow a hug and praises the outfit as the crowd applauds. Later, Flair posted an image of Meadow to Twitter with the caption "Baby Queen."

Baby Queen 😍 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SummerSlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SummerSlam</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhaYvYyc24">pic.twitter.com/FhaYvYyc24</a> —@MsCharlotteWWE

"I was in shock," Glenn said of the moment. "My heart was beating probably about 150 beats per minute and I was just going crazy, because Meadow was having a moment that every fan dreams about and I was so proud of her."

He's not sure if Meadow fully understands what happened, but he hopes as she grows up it will become a cherished memory.

"I think she is going to be a wrestling fan," he said.

Meadow Joseph of Prince Rupert caught some famous eyes with her custom-made costume inspired by wrestling stars Ric and Charlotte Flair and her family's Nisga'a and Wet'su'wet'en artistic styles. 6:44

