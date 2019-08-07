Debunking summer myths. No, you don't catch cold from an air conditioner

During these hot August days, everyone is looking for the best way to cool down. But some methods don't always work — and some are downright controversial.

This week, CBC's The Early Edition has been on a mission to debunk or uphold popular summer myths.

Does spicy food cool you down?

Many chefs at Vancouver restaurant Bob Likes Thai Food swear spicy food is good for you when it's hot out because it helps you sweat, which has a cooling effect on the body.

"For my opinion, it is hot in Thailand but we love hot things because it releases your water and [toxins] from your body," says Kamonwat Jangnopparat, a chef at Bob Likes Thai Food.

This is a common belief among more than just chefs. And it turns out it's true.

Bob Likes Thai Food prep cook Mark chops up fresh red Thai chilies. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Karima Chellouf, a self-employed nutritionist said hot food like chilies and spices can help increase a person's circulation and strengthen the immune system because a lot of spices have anti-microbial, antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties.

Chicken cashew nut dish with plenty of chilis from Bob Likes Thai Food in the South Granville neighbourhood of Vancouver. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Hot-temperature foods signal the thermal receptors around your stomach that there is a temperature change. There⁠fore, your body needs to respond because your core temperature is heating, says Chellouf.

That's when the person eating the hot dish starts to sweat.

"But eating spicy foods like chili or drinking stimulants like caffeine can signal the receptors around your mouth, so the sweat will primarily be around the face and the neck region. So if you have something that is spicy and also hot in temperature, it will create a more full-body sweating experience."

Losing water through sweat creates a cooling sensation.

Listen to the full story here:

The Early Edition story producer Laura Sciarpelletti sets out to determine once and for all if spicy food like chilli and curry can actually cool your body down when it's hot out outside. 5:10

Can you bake a cookie in your car?

You might have heard the saying: "It's so hot ... I bet I could fry an egg on the pavement." But have you heard the one about it baking a cookie in a hot car?

The Early Edition set out to test the car cookie myth.

"I would be a little bit skeptical," said Betty Hung, pastry chef and owner of Beaucoup Bakery in Vancouver. "But it's not impossible."

"I don't know if the results will be as good as if you bake in a real oven because all the caramelization and all the cooking action happens at certain temperatures," Hung said.

These cookies were baked on the dashboard of a car that sat in direct sunlight for three hours. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Cookies typically bake at 350 F. Hung says if a cookie were to successfully bake in a car, it would have to sit on a thick pan rather than a thinner cookie sheet in order to better retain heat.

The Early Edition placed cookie dough in a pie pan on a car dashboard directly under the sunlight during a sweltering 28 C afternoon in Vancouver.

The verdict?

Yes, you can bake cookies in a hot car. But it takes longer. Cookies baked in the oven take about 25 minutes. It took three hours in a hot car.

The results were mixed. The bottoms of the cookies didn't bake well and they were crumbly. So while you can bake a cookie in a hot car, would you want to eat it?

Listen to the full story here:

If you've ever entered a car that's been sitting in the hot sun, you might have thought: "It feels like an oven in here." That gave The Early Edition story producer Laura Sciarpelletti an idea ... 4:43

Can you catch a cold from air conditioning?

It isn't uncommon for people to claim air conditioning has given them a cold. This one is a myth.

The contagious illness is caused by a virus, says David Patrick, a medical epidemiologist.

A widespread myth is that air conditioning can give you a cold. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

However, there's a reason someone might feel sick around an air conditioner.

"If you find that you're irritated the moment you get under the cold air, that you get a little wheezy or you begin to get a runny nose ... you might be having an allergic problem like an allergic rhinitis or hay fever or an asthma-type reaction," Patrick said.

Listen to the last summer myth here, and find out if it's possible to avoid a brain freeze after downing a slushy: