Fewer vendors and more Plexiglas — a summer market returns to Victoria's Inner Harbour
Food trucks and artisans are returning to the market along Victoria's Lower Causeway
This summer, the Lower Causeway of Victoria's Inner Harbour will once again boast artisans and food vendors, albeit in fewer numbers.
For many years, the market has lined the horseshoe-shaped causeway with vendors selling everything from handcrafted jewellery to artisanal doughnuts. However, the market didn't open in the summer of 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Bring some life back
Ian Robertson is the CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority which manages the market.
"It's one way in which we can contribute, bring some life back to the Inner Harbour," said Robertson. "So, we hope this will be an impetus for people to kind of return to the harbour and enjoy ... a real jewel."
The GVHA has worked with the Island Health Authority to create COVID-19 safety protocols for this summer's market.
Robertson says they can only accommodate 23 vendors, around half the usual amount.
"All the vendors will be wearing masks to create an added layer of protection and where they can, they'll have Plexiglas in place ... there's appropriate space in between each each vendor."
Chance to support local artists, vendor says
Mike Hill has sold his jewellery on the Lower Causeway in previous years, and he says he appreciates the chance to return to the Inner Harbour.
"I look forward to seeing all the folks who come down and support the local artists," said Hill.
The Songhees Seafood & Steam food truck will also be on the causeway along with other food vendors like Empire Donuts.
The market will run from the start of May until the 12th of September.
