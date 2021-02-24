Summer camping reservations opening to B.C. residents on March 8

British Columbia is still in the thick of a long winter, but residents dreaming of summer can now begin to plan for camping reservations.

The province announced on Tuesday that reservations for provincial campsites will be open to residents as of March 8. Campers will only be able to book two months ahead of their arrival date — meaning, for example, a person who books on opening day will only be able to book up to May 8.

A statement said people living in B.C. will have "priority access" to campgrounds all summer, but campers are being asked to choose a site close to home where possible to avoid long road trips during the pandemic.

Despite current public health orders to avoid non-essential travel out of one's own community, the province is opening reservations to people living in other provinces on July 8.

It did not elaborate on the decision to permit bookings from out-of-province travellers.

The province warned campgrounds are expected to be busy this year as people who have been cooped up during the pandemic look to get outside during the summer months. Campers are recommended to prepare backup options for preferred campsites and dates, in case their first choice books up fast.