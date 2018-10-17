Investigators have released surveillance footage they say shows two vehicles used by the suspect in a deadly shooting near an elementary school in Surrey last week.

Sumeet Randhawa, 30, was shot and killed in the driveway of a home in the 6700 block of 130 Street just before 2 p.m. PT on Thursday.

A black Hummer H3 was abandoned less than 10 minutes later a block away, in the 6700 block of 129 Street.

Surveillance footage shows the driver leaving the Hummer and getting into a blue, 2012 to 2014 Ford Focus to escape.

Surveillance footage showed a stolen Hummer H3 arriving in the 6700-block of 129 Street shortly after a shooting a block away, in tandem with what investigators believe to be a 2012 to 2014 blue Ford Focus. IHIT said the suspect in the deadly shooting abadoned the Hummer and escaped in the Ford Focus on Oct. 11. (IHIT)

IHIT is looking for anyone with information on the two vehicles or the people inside the vehicles as part of the investigation into Randhawa's killing, which was 200 metres from Martha Jane Norris Elementary School.

Cpl. Frank Jang said the Hummer was stolen. It had Washington state licence plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those who wish to remain anonymous are ask to phone Crime Stoppers.

