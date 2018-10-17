Surveillance video released of suspects fleeing deadly shooting
Stolen black Hummer H3 was used in shooting that killed Sumeet Randhawa, IHIT says
Investigators have released surveillance footage they say shows two vehicles used by the suspect in a deadly shooting near an elementary school in Surrey last week.
Sumeet Randhawa, 30, was shot and killed in the driveway of a home in the 6700 block of 130 Street just before 2 p.m. PT on Thursday.
A black Hummer H3 was abandoned less than 10 minutes later a block away, in the 6700 block of 129 Street.
Surveillance footage shows the driver leaving the Hummer and getting into a blue, 2012 to 2014 Ford Focus to escape.
IHIT is looking for anyone with information on the two vehicles or the people inside the vehicles as part of the investigation into Randhawa's killing, which was 200 metres from Martha Jane Norris Elementary School.
Cpl. Frank Jang said the Hummer was stolen. It had Washington state licence plates.
Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those who wish to remain anonymous are ask to phone Crime Stoppers.