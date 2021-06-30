B.C. records 486 sudden deaths, triple the usual number, during heat wave, says B.C. Coroners Service

At least 486 sudden deaths were reported over five days during B.C.'s record-breaking heat wave, three times the usual number, the B.C. Coroners Service said Wednesday.

Normally, 165 sudden deaths would occur in the province over that period. Wednesday's number marks a 195 per cent increase, chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a statement.

"While it is too early to say with certainty how many of these deaths are heat related, it is believed likely that the significant increase in deaths reported is attributable to the extreme weather B.C. has experienced and continues to impact many parts of our province," she said.

Lapointe said the number of deaths at 486 is preliminary and will increase as coroners enter death reports into the agency's system.

