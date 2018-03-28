RCMP are looking for more details surrounding the "sudden death" of a 29-year-old woman in Kelowna, B.C.

In a written statement, police identified the woman as Caitlin Midori Bradley of Surrey, B.C.

According to police, RCMP and medical crews attended Gyro Beach shortly before 2:30 p.m. on April 21 after receiving a report of a person floating face down just offshore in the waters of Okanagan Lake.

Police are now working with the B.C. Coroners Service to establish a timeline of what Bradley was doing prior to her death.

"Retracing Caitlin Bradley's movements leading up to her death will be one of the priorities for our investigators and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately," Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP, said in the statement.

"At this point in the investigation, although Caitlin's death has not yet been officially classified, our investigators do not believe criminality was involved."

Gyro Beach has now reopened to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or via crimestoppers.net.