RCMP investigate sudden death of Aldergrove woman
Officers responded to a report of a sudden death around 2 p.m. on Friday, said Langley RCMP.

A 72-year-old woman was found dead inside a Langley home

Langley RCMP were called to investigate the sudden death of an Aldergrove woman Friday afternoon. (CBC)

One person has been taken into custody after a woman was found dead inside an Aldergrove home on Friday, according to Langley RCMP.

Officers responded to a report of a sudden death inside a home at 31B Avenue, shortly after 2 p.m., police said in a statement.

The woman, 72, was found deceased, and a man was taken into custody while officers continue their investigation, police said.

Officers are working with the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of death. 

Police say there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.

