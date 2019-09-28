RCMP investigate sudden death of Aldergrove woman

One person has been taken into custody after a woman was found dead inside an Aldergrove home on Friday, according to Langley RCMP.

Officers responded to a report of a sudden death inside a home at 31B Avenue, shortly after 2 p.m., police said in a statement.

The woman, 72, was found deceased, and a man was taken into custody while officers continue their investigation, police said.

Officers are working with the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of death.

Police say there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.