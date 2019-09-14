Sudden death of infant at Surrey women's housing complex under investigation

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the death of an infant at a Surrey housing complex for vulnerable women.

The "sudden, unexpected" death of the child happened in early August, the coroners service said in an email to CBC News.

Surrey RCMP are also investigating the child's death.

The housing complex is run by Atira Women's Resource Society, which provides housing and support for women and children affected by violence.

No one from the organization was immediately available to comment.

According to the organization's website, each year it provides housing for more than 1,500 women and children in the Lower Mainland.