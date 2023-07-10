S.U.C.C.E.S.S. celebrates 50 years of helping immigrants and seniors in B.C.

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. celebrated its 50th anniversary in Vancouver on Sunday, with clients and the city's mayor among those praising the impact the social services organization has had on newcomers to the province.

The non-profit, founded as the United Chinese Community Enrichment Services Society in 1973, was set up by immigrants in Vancouver to help others settle in as Canada began seeing waves of newcomers.

Now, it serves tens of thousands of people annually, including seniors that have made British Columbia their home and newcomers from over 132 countries. From April 2021 to March 2022, the organization says it served more than 73,300 people.

With the country and province set to see an influx of new immigrants, those who attended the charity's half-century celebration said it has served an essential role in making thousands feel welcome over the years.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said organizations like S.U.C.C.E.S.S. are vital as the province and Canada increase their immigration targets. (CBC)

"It's absolutely amazing the work that S.U.C.C.E.S.S. does for communities," said Ken Sim, Vancouver's first Chinese-Canadian mayor. "Being the son of immigrants, I remember seeing my parents struggle coming here when programs that S.U.C.C.E.S.S. offers weren't available.

"If they just had those programs, I know they would have had a leg up."

The mayor said that new immigration targets would be "problematic" without the settlement and language training services that S.U.C.C.E.S.S. offers.

In addition to those programs, the organization also helps with finding newcomers and seniors affordable housing, and assisting with seniors' care.

Marielle Cabig, who landed in Canada in September 2021, was met by one of the organization's workers right at the airport and went on to learn English and find a job through the organization.

"If you don't have this kind of program, it's hard," she said.

Marielle Cabig, a newcomer to Canada, credits the organization with helping her find her feet. (CBC)

Organization raises $320K

The 50th anniversary celebrations for the organization coincided with its annual "Walk with the Dragon" fundraiser program in Stanley Park.

Held since 1986, the event sees martial artists carry a large dragon through the park's walking routes. On Sunday, multiple dignitaries attended the event.

"This is so important as far as providing the essential services for people, supporting people's mental health," Queenie Choo, the organization's CEO, told CBC News.

"Many of the refugee arrivals, they come from ... war-torn countries and we certainly wanted to [have] a holistic approach to support them."

Thank you to everyone who came out to our Walk with the Dragon event today in Stanley Park. With your support we raised $320,500 to help fund our programs for newcomers, families, women, youth and seniors. A wonderful day of community spirit! <a href="https://t.co/7ReVcUt2Pk">pic.twitter.com/7ReVcUt2Pk</a> —@SUCCESSCanada

The fundraiser raised $320,500 for S.U.C.C.E.S.S. programs and also featured a large cake-cutting ceremony and food.

Maggie Ip, one of the organization's co-founders, said when the organization began many immigrants were "lost" and had to rely on friends in Canada to survive.

"Then we realized that they have so much potential ... to help to build this country," she said.

"We would really like to make sure that they are adapted, they are adjusted and they will become contributory members of society. So this is how we started S.U.C.C.E.S.S. That's why the Chinese call it 'immigrant mutual help.'"