First of its kind urgent care centre to open in Surrey

The province's first ever urgent mental health and addictions care centre will open in Surrey, B.C., at the end of the month and become fully operational by Aug. 7.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy says people in need of urgent care can be referred to the centre and connected with specialty services that will provide patients with a therapeutic environment while easing pressure on hospital emergency departments.

"When you or a loved one needs urgent support for a mental health or substance use challenge, the last thing you want to hear is take a number," said Darcy. "This centre will provide easy-to-access services where people ask for help once and get help fast, all in one welcoming place."

MLA Judy Darcy speaks to media during the opening of the Surrey Mental Health and Substance Use Urgent Care Response Centre in Surrey, British Columbia on Wednesday July 10, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The centre, located in the Charles Barham Pavilion on the Surrey Memorial Hospital campus, is part of the province's Pathway to Hope plan to make mental health and addictions care "better and more accessible" for British Columbians.

A Pathway to Hope: Improving mental health & wellness for children & youth w/ focus on early intervention & prevention. This is our cornerstone. <a href="https://t.co/glyS3x2qtY">https://t.co/glyS3x2qtY</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EndStigma?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EndStigma</a> —@DarcyJudy

Patients can be referred by care providers or emergency departments looking to connect them with specialty services. According to the province, the centre will be staffed by more than 80 people, including physicians, counsellors and social workers.

"Community health care providers, such as family physicians and nurse practitioners, will use Telehealth to access mental health and substance use care expertise in real-time for clients in their own offices," said the province in a statement.

Surrey Mental Health and Substance Use Urgent Care Response Centre is pictured during a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia on Wednesday July 10, 2019. It is the first centre of its kind in B.C. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Once fully operational, the centre will be open 16 hours a days, seven days a week. The project is expected to cost $8.9 million a year.