4 students arrested by New Westminster police after alleged assault at high school

Four students at New Westminster Secondary School have been arrested after their alleged involvement in a physical confrontation at the school.

The assault happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in an upper level walkway.

One student was allegedly assaulted by three other students when a previous argument escalated, according to a joint media statement from the New Westminster Police Department and the school district.

"This incident was between specific students. No one was seriously injured and there's no risk to any other students at the school," said Sgt. Geoff Scott with New Westminster police.

He says all four students are minors and have since been conditionally released.

"This is very rare. We don't get a lot of calls for anything like this, so we're glad that it's quite rare," Scott said. "New Westminster Secondary School and the district doesn't condone bullying or harassment of any kind."

Scott wouldn't comment on whether the student who was assaulted was among the four people arrested.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.