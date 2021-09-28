Students shift to remote learning at Abbotsford school as COVID-19 cases climb

Another B.C. school is moving to remote learning due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in students and among close contacts.

The Abbotsford Christian School will be closed to in-person learning for kindergarten to Grade 6 starting Tuesday, Sept. 28. The school did not provide a figure for the number of cases that have been identified.

The closure is expected to last the rest of the week.

"This decision was not made lightly," the school's executive director Julius Siebenga said in a statement.

He said the school has been working closely with Fraser Health and the closure is needed to reduce transmission.

The school has sent an email to parents asking them to adhere to the guidance of public health officers and to be diligent about the daily health check, a checklist provided by the provincial government to assess whether a student should be in class that day.

There are approximately 1,250 students between preschool and Grade 12 enrolled at Abbotsford Christian School.

Last week, an elementary school in Chilliwack moved to online learning as a result of a COVID-19 oubreak.

Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Maple Ridge Christian School on Friday after 32 COVID-19-positive cases were identified among staff and students. The health authority said the school would remain open for in-person instruction for Grade 6 and up.