2 B.C. student aid websites shut down after possible hacking: ministry
StudentAid B.C., LearnLive B.C. pages were altered and replaced with a statement allegedly from a hacker group
The Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training says it has temporarily shut down two British Columbia websites after both appear to have been compromised.
The home pages of StudentAid B.C. and LearnLive B.C. were altered Sunday and replaced with a statement allegedly from a hacker group.
The affected sites offer application assistance or details about scholarships, grants, bursaries, loans and other financial programs for post-secondary students.
A statement from the ministry says it has been alerted to the problem and is investigating, along with the Office of the Chief Information Officer.
The ministry says it is not aware that any personal information has been compromised.
Both sites have now been disabled to prevent any further exposure while the ministry says its information technology staff are working to fix the issues.
