Canada-wide mock student vote sees Liberals win minority, NDP opposition status
More than 1M students in almost 8,000 schools across Canada voted in Student Vote Canada 2019
They aren't yet old enough to vote but that didn't stop 1.167 million Canadian elementary and secondary students from participating in their own version of the 2019 federal election.
The mock vote saw the Liberals form a minority government, taking 109 seats and 22.3 per cent of the popular vote.
Students made the NDP the official opposition with 98 seats and 24.8 per cent of the vote, while giving the Conservatives 94 seats with 25 per cent of the vote.
The Green Party came away with 28 seats and 18.2 per cent of the popular vote, and the Bloc Québecois nine seats and one per cent of the vote.
All party leaders except the Bloc's Yves-François Blanchet won the seat in their home ridings.
Student Vote Canada 2019 aims to help students learn about the Canadian electoral process, parties and platforms while debating Canada's future.
Ballots were cast at 7,747 schools in all 338 federal ridings.
Students voted using the official list of candidates for the riding that their school is located in.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.