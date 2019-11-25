A family from northern India is grieving the loss of 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu, whose body was found in Surrey, B.C., last week.

Police are investigating the death of the international student who, her father recalls, begged him to send her abroad so she could be successful.

Her body was one of two found in a residence in the 14000-block of 102A Avenue in Surrey shortly before 5 p.m. PT on Nov. 21. Police said that one of the deaths appeared to be a homicide, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating.

Prabhleen Kaur Matharu came to Canada to study business at Langara College in 2016, according to friends and family.

The woman's father, Gurdial Singh Matharu, confirmed that a Punjabi-speaking RCMP officer called the family to inform them of her death. Reports in Indian news media confirmed the women's identity and the suspected homicide.

Monday morning, IHIT tweeted that the bodies were of a 21-year-old woman from India and an 18-year-old male from the Lower Mainland.

"We are working hard to gather evidence to identify the events surrounding this tragedy," wrote IHIT Const. Harrison Mohr.

Prabhleen Kaur Matharu, 21, came to Canada to study in 2016, according to her family. (Gurdial Singh Matharu)

News of the young woman's death has devastated her family in India, said her 64-year-old father.

"My daughter was so happy. We were happy. But after this happened ... we hate Canada," said Matharu, speaking in Punjabi on a phone call from India on Monday.

He said his daughter grew up with her parents and brother in the village of Chitti, near the city of Jalandhar in the state of Punjab. She was due to head back home this January.

Matharu said his wife Manjit has been unable to speak since learning of the death of her daughter, whom he described as happy, bright and full of promise. Manjit Matharu visited her daughter in B.C. a few months ago.

Matharu said police informed his family of the suspected homicide in a phone call, but gave no further details.

He said the family, which does not have a lot of money, had already scraped together what they could from relatives to send their daughter to Canada.

Now they're await a letter confirming her homicide so they can get visas to travel to B.C. and find out what happened to her.

"The little money we had, and money we borrowed from relatives, [was] based on our daughter's own choice," said Matharu, who described his daughter's dream of getting to Canada.

"'Papa, I want to be successful. Send me abroad,'" said Matharu, describing his daughter's wishes.

"When this had not happened, we were happy. Now with this ... we are finished," he said.