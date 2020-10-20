Abbotsford high school student dies after collpasing during gym class

A female student died Monday after collapsing during a gym class at Rick Hansen Secondary School in Abbotsford.

The Abbotsford School District confirmed the student death and said a grief counselling team will be on site to help students and staff cope with the sudden death.

Children witnessed the Grade 9 student collapse during a run on the track near the school, according to three parents interviewed by CBC.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed that a call came from the school at 10:53 a.m.

BCEHS says paramedics arrived within five minutes and took over CPR which had been started by bystanders. The student was transported to hospital in critical condition, according to BCEHS. School officials confirmed the student died in hospital.

"We can confirm that a student at Rick Hansen Secondary suffered a medical emergency during class yesterday. First responders attended the scene and transported the student to the hospital. We are deeply saddened to communicate that the student has since passed away in hospital," Kayla Stuckart, media relations manager for the Abbotsford School District wrote in an email.

No further details were available for privacy reasons. The BC Coroners Service confirmed its office is investigating a death at the school.

Parents received a notice that informed them that due to a medical emergency students and staff were asked to remain in their classrooms for about an hour to keep the grounds and hallways clear. They were released around noon in a staggered dismissal, according to a notice from the principal.