Thousands without power as wind warnings cover much of B.C.; heavy rain forecast for coast
Gusts up to 80 km/h forecast from South Coast to Peace region; as much as 70 mm rain for coastal areas
Environment Canada has issued several warnings for strong southeast winds gusting up to 80 km/h across much of the province Thursday.
Advisories are in effect for the Lower Mainland, the south and central coasts, east Vancouver Island, and several areas of the Interior and central and northern B.C.
They warn a "vigorous frontal system" may cause tree branches to fall, power outages and other damage.
Thousands of people across the province were without power as of 9 a.m. Thursday, mostly in the Lower Mainland and the central Interior around Prince George. Strong winds are forecast to continue into the afternoon, which are expected to result in additional outages.
B.C. Hydro says crews are busy repairing damaged power lines, which were damaged after wind knocked down trees and branches onto them.
The utility says crews are also receiving reports of downed power lines, and warns anybody who sees one to call 911 and stay at least 10 metres back.
Heavy rain on coast
Rainfall warnings are also in effect for the central and north coasts, Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver, where as much as 70 millimetres could fall.
"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," Environment Canada wrote in the alert.
B.C.'s River Forecast Centre has issued an advisory on the North Coast for minor flooding in low-lying areas. It says river levels are expected to rise through Thursday from rainfall, and advise people to stay away from fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.
The province issued a statement Tuesday urging people across B.C. to prepare for stormy weather.
Residents should prepare an emergency kit and familiarize themselves with their local government's response plan. People in low-lying areas are urged to move equipment and other assets to higher ground.
Storm season is here. Be prepared for weather-related outages: <a href="https://t.co/We9vK46Glp">https://t.co/We9vK46Glp</a> <a href="https://t.co/Xtpce0Yj7D">pic.twitter.com/Xtpce0Yj7D</a>—@bchydro
In most parts of the province, the storm is expected to ease in the afternoon and early evening.
