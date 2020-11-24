Strong winds expected across most of B.C., rain forecast to soak coast

Environment Canada has issued several warnings for strong southeast winds gusting up to 80 km/h across much of the province Thursday morning and afternoon.

Advisories are in effect for the Lower Mainland, the south and central coasts, east Vancouver Island, and several areas of the Interior and central and northern B.C.

They warn a "vigorous frontal system" may cause tree branches to fall, power outages and other damage.

Rainfall warnings are also in effect for the central and north coasts, Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver, where as much as 70 millimetres could fall.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," Environment Canada wrote in the alert.

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre has also issued an advisory on the North Coast for minor flooding in low-lying areas. They say river levels are expected to rise through Thursday from rainfall, and advise people to stay away from fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

The province issued a statement Tuesday urging people across B.C. to prepare for stormy weather.

Residents should prepare an emergency kit and familiarize themselves with their local government's response plan. People in low-lying areas are urged to move equipment and other assets to higher ground.

In most parts of the province, the storm is expected to ease in the afternoon and early evening.