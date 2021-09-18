Strong winds in the forecast for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island

A powerful wind storm is expected to hit much of Vancouver Island and B.C.'s South Coast on Sunday, according to Environment Canada, and weather officials are urging residents to be prepared.

A special weather statement is in effect for most of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound as a strong, rapidly deepening low pressure system from the Pacific moves in.

"On Sunday, around mid- to late morning, we'll start to see some strong easterly winds of 70 km/h and gusts of up to 90 km/h or so," Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said.

He said strong winds will hit the island on Sunday afternoon, persisting through the night and into Monday morning. By Monday morning, that wind will shift onto Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver.

"We will start to see even easterly winds flowing through Fraser Valley too, maybe in the 40 to 60 km/h range or so," he said.

He said extreme wind is common this time of year.

"Every October we normally see some winds. This season, we started early in September and it's been a pretty active storm season," Sekhon explained, "and this low pressure is looking quite intense but luckily, as it makes landfall ... it's going to weaken."

Strong winds can down trees and power lines, which is why Emergency Management B.C. has created a checklist of things to do to prepare for the storm:

Clear gutters and drains to protect from flooding.

Create an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water and supplies to support your household for up to one week.

Store valuables and important items in water-tight containers or in high places.

Check in with neighbours that may require extra help.

Avoid creeks and rivers that are prone to flooding during heavy rain.

Sekhon says the winds are forecasted to subside by Monday afternoon, but people should be prepared for possible power outages this weekend.