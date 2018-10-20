Skip to Main Content
Strong turnout creates long lines in Vancouver's civic election

Vancouver voters are encouraged to allow plenty of time to cast their ballots today. Polls are open until 8 p.m. PT.

Voters complain tabulating machines at polls are too slow

Long lineups at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre in Yaletown on Saturday. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Voters are complaining about long lineups at some polling stations in Vancouver and officials are encouraging people to allow plenty of time to cast their ballots today.

Some voters said Saturday they waited nearly an hour to cast their ballots — or, more specifically, for machines to read them. 

 

The city said it did have issues with the tabulator at one of its polling stations — Holy Trinity Anglican Church on West 12th Avenue, but said the issue has since been fixed. 

A higher than normal turnout was anticipated because of the high turnout in the advanced polls. 

More than 48,000 ballots were cast in advanced polls before Saturday's election, 27 per cent  higher than 2014's advance vote count, according to a news release from the City of Vancouver.

On Saturday, the city tweeted, "Over 58,000 votes cast as of 2 p.m.!" 

It says factors that generally increase turnout include:

  • People feeling their vote counts.
  • Many incumbents aren't running again so voters feel their vote is critical.
  • People feel strongly about a key issue, in this case, housing.
  • A favourable weather forecast.

Registered voters are reminded to bring the voter information card they received in the mail and identification. Non-registered voters will need to bring at least two pieces of identification to prove who they are and where they live to cast their ballots.

