Strong turnout creates long lines in Vancouver's civic election

Voters are complaining about long lineups at some polling stations in Vancouver and officials are encouraging people to allow plenty of time to cast their ballots today.

Some voters said Saturday they waited nearly an hour to cast their ballots — or, more specifically, for machines to read them.

General Brock Elementary. Probably still close to an hour. Only1 machine to take the ballots and it kept getting jammed. Poor planning. —@TheMuuDang

The city said it did have issues with the tabulator at one of its polling stations — Holy Trinity Anglican Church on West 12th Avenue, but said the issue has since been fixed.

A higher than normal turnout was anticipated because of the high turnout in the advanced polls.

More than 48,000 ballots were cast in advanced polls before Saturday's election, 27 per cent higher than 2014's advance vote count, according to a news release from the City of Vancouver.

I was timing the people in front of me this morning and it was averaging 40 to 60 seconds with a few taking much longer. One of the two machines wasnt working for a period of time at the Mount Pleasant CC. —@BMC604

Redemption Church is PACKED but also only 0.2km from my house so I’m not budging <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vanelxn2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vanelxn2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/shSmIF80xA">pic.twitter.com/shSmIF80xA</a> —@juliarburnham

On Saturday, the city tweeted, "Over 58,000 votes cast as of 2 p.m.!"

It says factors that generally increase turnout include:

People feeling their vote counts.

Many incumbents aren't running again so voters feel their vote is critical.

People feel strongly about a key issue, in this case, housing.

A favourable weather forecast.

Registered voters are reminded to bring the voter information card they received in the mail and identification. Non-registered voters will need to bring at least two pieces of identification to prove who they are and where they live to cast their ballots.