Strike vote underway for SkyTrain workers, but no job action yet

SkyTrain workers are set to take a strike vote today after the BC Rapid Transit Company turned down the union's latest proposal for new bargaining dates.

No job action is planned yet.

CUPE 7000 represents about 900 SkyTrain workers who provide service as SkyTrain attendants and control operators as well as administration, maintenance, and technical staff.

Union president Tony Rebelo said in a written statement that the results of the vote will be announced Thursday.

"I want to emphasize that we are committed to reaching an agreement without any disruption to service. However, with this latest development and with the employer's failure to address key issues, CUPE 7000 members have directed the union to conduct this strike vote," he wrote in the statement.

Stepping up pressure

A strike involving transit workers also escalated on Tuesday.

Unifor announced that it would be holding a news conference Wednesday to reveal its next phase of job action after it said the employer, Coast Mountain Bus Company, failed to make a new offer at the bargaining table.



Unifor represents about 5,000 mechanics, bus and SeaBus operators and has been refusing overtime since the beginning of November on a rotating basis after contract talks broke off.