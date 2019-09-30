Strike-struck B.C.: A roundup of job action affecting the province

From striking university faculty to loggers to support staff at schools, thousands of British Columbians have walked off the job in recent months.

While the reason why so many labour disputes are taking place at this moment is largely an issue of timing — a number of contracts are up for negotiation simultaneously — a common theme underlying many of the strikes is frustration wages have not kept up with the cost of living.

Here's a round-up of major job action across the province, with details on each dispute below:

Gavin McGarrigle of Unifor announces job action strike for bus workers in New Westminster, British Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Status: Ongoing since Nov. 1.

Who: 5,000 workers represented by Unifor Locals 111 and 2200, are striking against TransLink's Coast Mountain Bus Company. Note: a separate contract negotiation is ongoing between the B.C. Rapid Transit Company and 900 SkyTrain workers represented by CUPE 7000.

Why: Wages are the main sticking point. Unifor says the salaries of their employees isn't comparable to salaries in other major cities.

Action: Starting Nov. 1, there were cuts to SeaBus service and workers refused to work overtime on a rotating basis. There is a full bus and SeaBus shutdown planned for Nov. 27 which could affect up to 350,000 customers.

Striking Western Forest Products, Inc. workers and supporters of the United Steelworkers Union rally in Nanaimo, B.C. — where the company is based — on Nov. 6, 2019. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Status: Ongoing since July 1.

Who: Around 3,000 coastal forest workers, represented by the United Steelworkers Union, are striking against Western Forest Products Inc.

Why: The union says it wants a four-year deal with wage increases of three per cent in the first two years and 2.5 per cent in the last two.

Action: Workers have been without pay since the summer, and the company's shares have taken a hit on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Faculty at the University of Northern British Columbia stand on the picket line along University Way in Prince George, B.C., on Thursday. Staff are on strike after bargaining over wages failed over the past several months. (Catherine Hansen/CBC)

Status: Ongoing since Nov. 7.

Who: 180 professors and other faculty staff, represented by the University of Northern British Columbia Faculty Association, are striking against their employer, the University of Northern British Columbia.

Why: The group wants a new salary structure and higher wages, but there are also conflicts around the tenure and promotions process and disciplinary measures.

Action: Classes have been cancelled since strike action began, the university says it will offer a non-refundable financial credit to affected students.

The grassroots community group, called Our Ferry Matters, says the Kootenay Lake ferry is an essential travel route for their region. (Submitted by Our Ferry Matters)

Status: Ongoing since Sept. 1.

Who: 80 ferry workers, represented by the B.C. Government and Service Employers' Union, have been striking against their employer, Western Pacific Marine Ltd. The Kootenay Lake ferry runs between Balfour and a terminal near Crawford Bay, and is an important route for locals and the tourism industry.

Why: The conflict surrounds overtime and wages.

Action: Since the ferry is deemed an essential service, workers reduced sailings but have not eliminated them altogether. The BCGEU estimates up to 70 per cent of regular sailings per day have been unable to run.

Legal aid staff lawyers strike on Nov. 1 in downtown Vancouver. (@peainbc/Instagram)

Status: Strike ongoing from Nov. 1.

Who: 26 staff lawyers with the Legal Services Society, represented by the Professional Employees Association (PEA), are striking against the B.C. government.

Why: The union says staff lawyers earn less than Crown counsel or independently contracted legal aid lawyers.

Action: Staff staged a one-day walkout on Nov. 1. Since Nov. 22, staff are only completing essential client and case work. According to the PEA, staff will no longer perform administrative duties like responding to emails from management or attending staff meetings.

Peal Duerksen and Marie Josee Rodrique, both education assistants, walk the picket line at Brentwood Bay Elementary on Oct. 28, 2019. (Kathryn Marlow/CBC)

Status: Resolved. The strike lasted from Oct. 28 to Nov. 16.

Who: 500 support staff workers represented by CUPE Local 441 were striking against the Saanich School District.

Why: The union argued its members pay was significantly lower than neighbouring school districts like Greater Victoria.

Action: Schools in the Saanich School District were closed during the strike; students will make up lost instructional time via changes to their schedule.

Hotel workers picket at the Westin Bayshore in Vancouver on Oct. 8, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Status: Resolved. The strike action lasted Sept. 19 to Oct. 17 for the Hyatt Regency, Westin Bayshore, and Pinnacle Harbourfront; Sept. 19 to Nov. 18 for the Hotel Georgia's workers.

Who: 1,200 hotel workers from the Hotel Georgia, Hyatt Regency, Westin Bayshore, and Pinnacle Harbourfront represented by Unite Here Local 40.

Why: Workers agreed to a new deal that will see raises of up to 25 per cent, and new standards for workplace safety, sexual harassment and job security.

Action: Striking workers picketed daily up and down the sidewalk outside the hotels' entrance. The Hyatt Regency, Westin Bayshore and Pinnacle Hotels all launched lawsuits against the workers citing "deafening noise."